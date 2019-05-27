Motorcyclist dies after deer encounter on Highway 50

CHAFFEE COUNTY – Another motorcyclist is dead after crashing into an animal on Highway 50 on Sunday. Michael Conway from Westcliffe was traveling westbound on the highway near milepost 214 in Chaffee County when a deer jumped into the lanes. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the brakes on Conway’s 2001 Honda Valkyrie motorcycle locked up, causing the bike to spin out of control. The man was thrown from the bike and into the side of a camper being pulled by a pick-up truck in the eastbound lanes. Conway was wearing a helmet and drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the accident.

Earlier this month, a Pueblo West man died from his injuries after he hit an elk while riding a motorcycle on Highway 50 near the Fremont/Pueblo County line. 52-year-old Nick Lucero was riding west on Highway 50 when he hit the animal just east of Penrose. Troopers said a man driving a Ford F-150 behind the motorcycle wasn’t able to avoid Lucero after he crashed and ran him over. Lucero was pronounced dead at the scene.