Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

New Mexico bus crash
Several people were killed in a bus crash near Thoreau, New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2018.

NEW MEXICO – Ramon Grajeda-Beltran, a Colorado man who survived a bus crash in New Mexico that killed three people including his wife last July has filed a lawsuit in the state District Court in Santa Fe, New Mexico.  He and his wife, Olga Hernandez-Beltran, of Rocky Ford were passengers on a commercial bus traveling from Denver to El Paso, Texas that overturned after colliding with a car and then was struck by a tractor-trailer.

Hernandez-Beltran was one of three women killed in the crash on Interstate 25 north of Bernalillo. Grajeda-Beltran was among 22 injured passengers. The lawsuit also alleges a lack of seat belts in the bus was a contributing factor in the death of his wife of more than 38 years.

25 others were injured, including three young children. The Greyhound bus carrying nearly 50 people was headed west along Interstate 40 last August when a semitrailer going in the opposite direction lost the tread on its left front tire and veered across the median and smashed into the bus. The front of the bus was mangled, the cab of the semi was flipped and the trailer was on its side as debris was scattered across the highway. Authorities identified the bus driver as 49-year old Luis Alvarez, of Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

Nia Bender

Nia Bender

Nia Bender is a digital content producer for KOAA News 5.
More News
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

9:30 am
Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

6:11 am
Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

3:26 am
Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash
News

Lawsuit filed in deadly 2018 New Mexico bus crash

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado
Weather

Storms possible in the Pikes Peak region, dry and windy for the rest of southern Colorado

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend
News

Police: man found hiding in closet after allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Scroll to top
Skip to content