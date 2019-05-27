Storms on the northeastern plains, snow possible in the high country

Tonight’s Forecast:

Gusty winds will continue into the night as an area of low pressure moves up the Eastern Plains. Cloud cover will part, somewhat, as the bulk of the rain is held north of the Palmer Divide into Denver and Wyoming. Simultaneously, snow showers will hit the Western Slope above 9,000 feet with Winter Weather Advisories in place. Here in Southeast Colorado, the Palmer Divide will drop into the 30s for lows with I-25 dropping into the 40s.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start, but by lunchtime, the same system will swing back around from the West and bring increased cloud cover and scattered rain showers and an isolated clap of thunder. Highs in 50s for the Palmer Divide, near 60 for the Pikes Peak region, and near 70 for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 58; Low – 42. Early mix of sun and clouds, afternoon scattered rain showers.

PUEBLO: High – 67; Low – 47. Early mix of sun and clouds, isolated afternoon rain.

CANON CITY: High – 65; Low – 42. Early mix of sun and clouds, isolated afternoon showers.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 52; Low – 32. Cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Cloudy with scattered showers.

PLAINS: High – 60/70s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy, late day isolated showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy, late day isolated showers.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Colorado will stay entrenched in this trough-y pattern for at least the next week. Wednesday will keep us in the 50s and 60s for afternoon highs as another surge of energy brings scattered rain showers to the state. By Thursday, we start to warm up a tad, but bring in the daily chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. The weekend brings warmer temperatures, but still near normal for this time of year. Until the jet stream lifts north, our afternoon highs will continue to be at or below normal and the weather pattern will remain unsettled.