Strong Storm Early Tonight

Tonight’s Forecast:

** TORNADO WATCH for EASTERN PLAINS until 9 PM TONIGHT**

Severe Thunderstorms are likely this evening but will come to an end by 9PM. Large hail, gusty winds and isolated tornados are a possibility with these storms.

Once the threat has diminished, conditions will become partly cloudy and breezy with overnight lows in the 40s. Memorial Day looks great with partly cloudy skies east of I-25 and highs in the 70s and 80s. West of I-25 there is a chance for some mountain showers and thunderstorms in advance of our next weather maker set for Tuesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 74; Low – 44. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds, breezy at times & warm.

PUEBLO: High – 80; Low – 46. Mostly sunny skies with breezy winds and seasonal afternoon temperatures.

CANON CITY: High – 76; Low – 46. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds as well as light winds and warm temps.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 65; Low – 37. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

PLAINS: High – 70/80s; Low – 40s/50s. Mostly sunny skies with light winds and warm afternoon temperatures.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds and breezy conditions.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

We will get into a ‘trough-y’ period of weather for Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low pressure moves through the mountain west. This system looks to keep the bulk of the rain and clouds north of the Palmer Divide, but we won’t be immune from cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will struggle to make it into the lower 60s. By Thursday, we’ll clear our just in time for the Air Force Academy Graduation and we’ll get back on track to near normal levels. We continue to be in an unstable weather pattern, which will keep us from reaching extreme afternoon high temperatures and keep the threat for thunderstorms in for extended forecast.