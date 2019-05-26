Severe Weather Risk Across Eastern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Once the clouds and fog burn off this morning, we can look forward to partly cloudy and windy conditions. Winds will be sustained from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms from Easter Colorado and the Plains through to Central Kansas for Sunday afternoon-Sunday night. Closer to I-25, an isolated chance exists for a thunderstorm in the higher elevations and Palmer divide, otherwise, partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s for the Springs, lower 80s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 77; Low – 45. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds, isolated thunder, windy!

PUEBLO: High – 84; Low – 49. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds and warm afternoon temperatures.

CANON CITY: High – 79; Low – 47. Partly cloudy with isolated thunder and strong winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 67; Low – 39. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

PLAINS: High – 70/80s; Low – 40s. Chance of Severe Weather along the Kansas border. Warm and windy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Memorial Day is looking A-OK! Mostly sunny and a tad cooler as a cold front approaches. It will impact our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing unstable conditions and chances for rain and – yes – even some snow to the mountains. We’ll keep our eye on the Tri-Lakes and Monument areas for Tuesday morning…Once the storm kicks out Wednesday night, we’ll rebound in our temperatures for Thursday and Friday.