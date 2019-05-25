Isolated Thunder for Sunday

Tonight’s Forecast:

Clear tonight with a low in the mid 40s for the Springs, upper 40s for Pueblo. Low clouds and fog will develop over the Eastern Plains tonight, extending east of Colorado Springs and north of the Arkansas River Valley. Once the sun pops out on Sunday, clouds and fog will burn off and give way to sunshine and windy conditions. Winds will be sustained from 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. There is an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms along the Kansas border for Sunday afternoon-Sunday night. Closer to I-25, an isolated chance exists for a quick shower or thunderstorm in the higher elevations and Palmer divide, otherwise, partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s for the Springs, lower 80s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 77; Low – 45. Sunny skies with afternoon clouds, isolated thunder, windy!

PUEBLO: High – 84; Low – 49. Mostly sunny skies with gusty winds and warm afternoon temperatures.

CANON CITY: High – 79; Low – 47. Partly cloudy with isolated thunder and strong winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 67; Low – 39. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

PLAINS: High – 70/80s; Low – 40s. Chance of Severe Weather along the Kansas border. Warm and windy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Memorial Day is looking A-OK! Mostly sunny and a tad cooler as a cold front approaches. It will impact our weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing unstable conditions and chances for rain and – yes – even some snow to the mountains. We’ll keep our eye on the Tri-Lakes and Monument areas for Tuesday morning…Once the storm kicks out Wednesday night, we’ll rebound in our temperatures for Thursday and Friday.