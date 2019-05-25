Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Two Texas men are dead after trying to jump a compact car across the gap on a raised drawbridge.

Louisiana State Police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the Black Bayou Bridge about 6 miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lake Charles. Investigators say the bridge was closed to traffic to let a boat pass through on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Car in river
(courtesy:LA State Police/CNN)

Witnesses say the car’s passenger pushed the gate arm up and they drove the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze up to the raised section. They backed up, then accelerated forward, trying to jump to the other side. The vehicle landed in the water and sank.

State police say 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg were pronounced dead at the scene.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge

2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge

1:31 pm
2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

12:00 pm
Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

11:43 am
2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge
News

2 Texas men die trying to jump car over open drawbridge

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more
News

2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee: Record number of spellers, how to watch and more

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely
Covering Colorado

Massive rock slide closes Highway 145 indefinitely

Scroll to top
Skip to content