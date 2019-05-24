Visitation for murdered pregnant woman in Chicago

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CHICAGO – An outpouring of grief Thursday as mourners paid their respects at visitation for a murdered pregnant woman.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was lured to the home of her killers with an offer of free baby clothes. She was then strangled and her baby boy was cut out of her womb.

The baby is on life support and doctors say there is no sign of brain activity, but the family is still praying for his recovery.

Many of those who went to the visitation said they never met the young woman, but are hurt by what happened to her.

Funeral services for Ochoa-Lopez are scheduled for Saturday.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
