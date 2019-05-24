Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill

Rep. Chip Roy
Photo of Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy.

WASHINGTON (AP) – A conservative House Republican complaining of Washington’s free-spending ways has temporarily blocked a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill.

Texas Republican Chip Roy objected to speeding the measure through a nearly-empty chamber on Friday. He also complained that the bill does not contain any of President Donald trump’s $4.5 billion request for dealing with a migrant refugee crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The House will return to the bill, perhaps as early as next week.

The relief measure would deliver money to Southern states suffering from last fall’s hurricanes, Midwestern states deluged with springtime floods and fire-ravaged rural California, among others. Puerto Rico would also get help for hurricane recovery, ending a months-long dispute between Trump and powerful Democrats.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill

Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill

10:20 am
More than 1,000 in 2019 graduating class of US Naval Academy

More than 1,000 in 2019 graduating class of US Naval Academy

10:07 am
Everything you need to know for the long weekend

Everything you need to know for the long weekend

10:02 am
Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill
News

Texas Rep. Chip Roy blocks $19 billion disaster relief bill

More than 1,000 in 2019 graduating class of US Naval Academy
News

More than 1,000 in 2019 graduating class of US Naval Academy

Everything you need to know for the long weekend
Covering Colorado

Everything you need to know for the long weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content