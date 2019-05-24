Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

Jake Patterson, accused of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs.

WISCONSIN (AP) – A Wisconsin man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He admitted to abducting Jayme after killing her parents, James and Denise Closs, in October.

Jayme Closs
This undated photo provided by Barron County, Wis., Sheriff’s Department, shows Jayme Closs. Authorities say that Closs, a missing teenage girl, could be in danger after two adults were found dead at a home in Barron, Wis., on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Courtesy of Barron County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Jayme was held captive in a remote cabin for 88 days before she escaped.

A judge will sentence Patterson on Friday. He faces up to life in prison without release on each homicide count, and up to 25 years in prison on the kidnapping count. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.

Members of Jayme’s family are expected to speak at Friday’s hearing. Patterson also has the option of addressing the court.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

7:55 am
Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County

Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County

7:11 am
Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

5:23 am
Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing
News

Closs kidnapper could get life in prison in today’s sentencing hearing

Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County
Covering Colorado

Two arrested after illegal grow bust in Pueblo County

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday
Covering Colorado

Live updates: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for arraignment Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content