OAK GROVE, OR – A store robbery in Oregon is foiled when the clerk out-armed the would-be robber.

Early in the morning on April 28 the robber walked into a convenience store in Oak Grove and pulled a 12-inch hatchet out of his pants.

The clerk ordered the suspect to get on his knees with his hands in the air, and called 911. The suspect first complied, but then ran from the store.

Deputies in Oregon are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.