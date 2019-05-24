Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

Theresa May
British Prime Minister Theresa May reacts as she makes a speech in the street outside 10 Downing Street in London, England, Friday, May 24, 2019. Theresa May says she’ll quit as UK Conservative leader on June 7, sparking contest for Britain’s next prime minister. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) – Theresa May says she will step down as U.K. Conservative Party leader on June 7, sparking a contest to become Britain’s next prime minister.

She will stay as caretaker prime minister until the new leader is chosen, a process likely to take several weeks.

May has bowed to relentless pressure from her party to quit over her failure to take Britain out of the European Union on schedule.

Her departure will trigger a party leadership contest in which any Conservative lawmaker can run. The early front-runner is Boris Johnson, a former foreign secretary and strong champion of Brexit.

May’s departure speech is drawing praise from fellow Conservative Party members, including some who had criticized her Brexit stance.

Andrea Leadsom, who resigned as House of Commons Leader on Wednesday to protest May’s Brexit plan, tweeted that May’s speech was “an illustration of her total commitment to country and duty.”

Leadsom, a possible leadership contender, said May “did her utmost” and praised the dignity of the prime minister’s speech.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove tweeted his thanks to the prime minister. He called it, “A moving speech from a Prime Minister who deserves our respect and gratitude.”

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a frequent critic of May, says she is worried May’s decision will bring “an even more hardline” Brexit-backer to power.

Britain is currently due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, but Parliament has yet to approve divorce terms.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

4:32 am
Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods

Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods

10:49 pm
Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite

Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite

10:32 pm
British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down
News

British Prime Minister Theresa May announces she will step down

Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods
Covering Colorado

Wildfire evacuation drill happening in three El Paso County neighborhoods

Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite
News

Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite

Scroll to top
Skip to content