Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

Julian Assange
FILE – In this May 19, 2017 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures to supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been in self-imposed exile since 2012. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

 

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been charged with 17 new counts under the Espionage Act for “unlawfully obtaining” and disclosing national defense information.

The indictment says Assange and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning worked together, collecting thousands of pages of classified material.

The Justice Department says Assange published information on Wikileaks that identified sources, putting those people in danger.

Assange had already been charged with computer intrusion.

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

4:42 pm
NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

4:32 pm
Popular mountain passes will not be open for Memorial Day weekend

Popular mountain passes will not be open for Memorial Day weekend

4:29 pm
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges
News

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland
News

NFL announces 2021 draft will be held in Cleveland

Popular mountain passes will not be open for Memorial Day weekend
Covering Colorado

Popular mountain passes will not be open for Memorial Day weekend

Scroll to top
Skip to content