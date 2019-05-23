Wikileaks founder Julian Assange faces new charges

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been charged with 17 new counts under the Espionage Act for “unlawfully obtaining” and disclosing national defense information.

The indictment says Assange and former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning worked together, collecting thousands of pages of classified material.

The Justice Department says Assange published information on Wikileaks that identified sources, putting those people in danger.

Assange had already been charged with computer intrusion.