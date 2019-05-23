Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
USDA: 62,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E-Coli risk

NORTH AURORA, Ill. – The US Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers after an Illinois meatpacking company announced a recall of 62,000 pounds of ground beef.

Aurora Packing Company Inc. said raw beef products packaged on April 19, 2019 could be contaminated with E-Coli. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service detected the problem as part of random sample testing.

The beef was shipped nationwide. The recall covers beef with the establishment number EST. 788 inside the USDA mark of inspection. If you have the beef, you should throw it out or return it to the store you bought it from.

At this time, there have not been any reports of people getting sick from eating the beef. If you begin to show symptoms and you think you’ve eaten the beef, see a doctor right away. You can also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (1-888-674-6854) to report a problem or click here.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
