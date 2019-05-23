Tribute to Army’s first service dog

NEW YORK – The American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog paid tribute to a World War I combat canine Thursday in New York, as it unveiled a bronze statue of “Sgt. Stubby the War Dog.”

More than a century ago, Stubby served as the unofficial mascot of the 102nd Infantry Unit in the Great War.

Many consider Stubby the U.S. Army’s first service dog. His efforts earned him multiple decorations, including a medal from France.

He was also the first canine in history to receive a military rank.

The statue will be on permanent display at the museum.