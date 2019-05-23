Search and rescue operations underway in Missouri city after ‘violent’ tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A “violent” and large nighttime tornado has caused significant damage in Jefferson City, Mo., injuring at least nine people.

First responders were performing search and rescue operations in the city, which is located in the central part of the state, about 2 and a half hours west of St. Louis.

At a news conference just after 2 a.m., Jefferson City police said multiple people are hurt and several people are trapped in their homes.

“It’s a chaotic situation right now,” said Lt. David Williams. “We are trying to identify all the people that need our help.”

The twister first touched down just west of Eldon, Mo., where it also damaged buildings. The twister touched down multiple times along a 30-mile stretch, tracing Highway 54 until it hit Missouri’s capital city around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Photos of the area showed downed power lines and severe damage to structures.

Major tornados across state tonight, including Jeff City. We’re doing okay but praying for those that were caught in damage, some are still trapped – local emergency crews are on site and assisting. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) May 23, 2019

Jefferson City is home to approximately 43,000 people and is home to the state’s capitol building.

It wasn’t the only twister to cause significant damage in the state. Another tornado killed three people in Golden City, Mo., which is about 40 miles to the northeast of Joplin, Mo.

The tornado touched down just four miles north of Joplin on the eighth anniversary of a massive twister that devastated the city and killed 161 people there.