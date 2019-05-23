Runaway barges on Arkansas River in Oklahoma stranded on rocks

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. – Authorities say a pair of barges that broke loose on the swollen Arkansas River in Oklahoma and threatened to crash into a dam are now stuck on rocks.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the barges are still tied together, and crews are working to secure them.

The news Thursday morning comes as a relief in the small town of Webbers Falls, where emergency officials had warned of “catastrophic” flooding if the barges struck the dam. The town was placed under mandatory evacuation orders Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the Interstate 40 bridge and a state highway bridge remain closed over the Arkansas River at Webbers Falls as a precaution.

Over Memorial Day weekend in 2002, a barge struck the Interstate 40 bridge pier at Webbers Falls, causing part of the bridge to collapse into the Arkansas River. Fourteen people died after their vehicles plunged into the water.

Flooding in Oklahoma has reached historic levels. The Arkansas River reached its second-highest level in history in Muskogee, Okla.