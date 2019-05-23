Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air











The owner of a Chevrolet dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri where a tornado hit Wednesday says the storm destroyed more than 500 cars.

“I just can’t believe it,” Riley Chevrolet and Toyota general manager Jay Schnieders said. “They were tossed around like toys.”

The dealership remained without power Thursday morning as crews worked to assess the damage.