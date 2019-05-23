Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

  • Missouri Dealership

The owner of a Chevrolet dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri where a tornado hit Wednesday says the storm destroyed more than 500 cars.

“I just can’t believe it,” Riley Chevrolet and Toyota general manager Jay Schnieders said. “They were tossed around like toys.”

PHOTO GALLERY: Storm damage across Missouri

The dealership remained without power Thursday morning as crews worked to assess the damage.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

1:37 pm
Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

1:25 pm
These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

1:03 pm
Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file
News

Judge orders unsealing of Jussie Smollett criminal case file

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air
News

Missouri tornado sends cars at Chevrolet and Toyota dealership into air

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes
Covering Colorado

These four rescue dogs have waited more than 11 months to find their forever homes

Scroll to top
Skip to content