Homeless valedictorian offered $3M in scholarships, accepts offer from Tennessee State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – A homeless Tennessee student has graduated as his high school’s valedictorian and was offered dozens of scholarships totaling $3 million.

Tupac Moseley says his family fell behind on bills after his father died. They lost their home when it was foreclosed in February. Mosley says his family spent three months living with relatives and in a cabin at a Christian retreat center before securing housing.

Tupac Moseley (CNN)

Despite the uncertainty and stress, Mosley graduated from Raleigh-Egypt High School with a 4.3 GPA.

He’s attending Tennessee State University and will be majoring in electrical engineering when he starts this fall. TSU President Glenda Glover says the college will pay for his housing and meal plan so “everything is free.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

