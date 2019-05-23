Here are the best times to travel this Memorial Day weekend

According to AAA, around 785,000 Coloradans are taking to the streets and skies to get out of town this Memorial Day weekend.

Here in southern Colorado they’re expecting record breaking travel numbers, and it all starts today!

According to CDOT I-25 and Hwy 24 will be two of the busiest roads. Nearly 690,000 Coloradans are taking a road trip this holiday.

If you’re heading out of town, based on last year’s travel data, speeds will be slowest Friday afternoon from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday you’ll see more brake lights from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. so consider hitting the road Friday evening or even early Saturday morning.

If you’re not sure how the traffic is, check it out on CDOTS live traffic map.

“Plan ahead and think about not traveling during peak times,” explained Michelle Peulin with CDOT. “These maps are definitely showing us there are peak travel times and there are also times when you’re not going to experience as many cars.”

If you’re headed to the airport, you’ll see some crowds there as well. Nearly 70,000 Coloradans are traveling by plane, with a nearly 5% increase from last year. If you’re flying this weekend make sure you arrive at least 2 hours before your flight.