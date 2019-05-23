Banner calls for “Game of Thrones” rewrite

SEATTLE – Some angry “Game of Thrones” viewers flew a banner over Seattle Thursday demanding the final season be rewritten.

Ryan Geddes, a relatively new fan of the series, organized the airborne protest, starting a GoFundMe to pay for a banner reading “Someone rewrite Game of Thrones season 8 please.”

Geddes says the plan got more attention than he expected.

“Yeah, a couple donations rolled in, then 50, then 200, then — I very clearly accidentally struck a nerve with a very aggrieved fanbase and I didn’t really anticipate,” Geddes said. “I think I severely underestimated how annoyed people are with this show. People are going to love it and hate it. It’s just like well, I did this to myself. *laughing*”

Many “Game of Thrones” actors have called demands for rewrites “disrespectful” to the cast, crew, and writers who have worked tirelessly on the show for more than a decade.