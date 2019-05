WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Senate passed a $19.1 billion dollar disaster relief bill just before breaking for Memorial Day Weekend.

The bill, H.R, 2157, passed by an 85 to 8 margin. President Trump has said he will sign the bill.

The funding includes $900 million for Puerto Rico, which Democrats had been pushing for.

It does not include $4.5 billion for humanitarian aid at the southern border, which Republicans and the White House wanted.