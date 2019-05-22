President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweeted his pick to serve as Secretary of the Air Force Tuesday.

The president will nominate Barbara Barrett, the former chairman of the Aerospace Corporation to replace Heather Wilson. Wilson is stepping down at the end of the month to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

I am pleased to announce my nomination of Barbara Barrett of Arizona, and former Chairman of the Aerospace Corporation, to be the next Secretary of the Air Force. She will be an outstanding Secretary! #FlyFightWin — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2019

Barrett previously served as the ambassador to Finland in the George W. Bush administration. Her confirmation is pending approval from the U.S. Senate.