President Trump tweets pick for Secretary of the Air Force

Barbara Barrett
FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2017, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, accepts the O’Connor Justice Prize from former U.S. Ambassador to Finland Barbara Barrett, left, at The Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University Justice Prize Dinner in Phoenix. President Donald Trump has nominated Barrett to be the next secretary of the Air Force. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweeted his pick to serve as Secretary of the Air Force Tuesday.

The president will nominate Barbara Barrett, the former chairman of the Aerospace Corporation to replace Heather Wilson. Wilson is stepping down at the end of the month to become president of the University of Texas at El Paso.

Barrett previously served as the ambassador to Finland in the George W. Bush administration. Her confirmation is pending approval from the U.S. Senate.

