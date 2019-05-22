President Trump refuses to negotiate policy with Democrats during investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he won’t negotiate policy with congressional Democrats while they continue to investigate him.

In an appearance Wednesday in the White House Rose Garden, Trump said it’s impossible to negotiate on infrastructure or other issues while the inquiries continue.

Trump said, “You can’t do it.”

He appeared behind a sign that listed the cost of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe and Trump’s slogans of “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction.”

Trump said, “I don’t do cover-ups” and declared that Democrats had to choose whether to investigate him or work together on the country’s priorities.

The president has long criticized the Mueller probe and the Democratic investigations.

Trump complained about the investigations after a meeting with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer that was supposed to be about an infrastructure plan.

Pelosi spoke at the Capitol after the meeting with Trump at the White House. After the meeting, Trump said he won’t work with Democrats as long as they are moving ahead with investigations of his administration.

Pelosi said congressional Democrats went to the White House “in a spirit of bipartisanship to find common ground” on infrastructure. She told reporters afterward: “For some reason, maybe it was lack of confidence on his part. … he just took a pass.”

She added that “In any event, I pray for the president of the United States.”

Hours earlier, Pelosi, met with Democrats behind closed doors, in an attempt to tamp down the push among some Democrats to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

She stressed the need for patience and pointed to legal battles that she said have already found success in forcing Trump to comply with investigations, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Speaking to reporters later, Pelosi made it clear she’s not letting Trump off the hook. She said Trump is “engaged in a cover up.”

Some Democrats urging impeachment say the move would not necessarily be aimed at removing the president, but instead to bolster their position in court as they conduct their investigation.

Pelosi’s remarks to Democrats were described by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person wasn’t authorized to discuss the private meeting.

