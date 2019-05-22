Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police investigating wanted party in Fountain

FOUNTAIN – At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Fountain Police Department released information that officers are looking for a wanted party in the 500 block of Windsor Ln.

The department is asking the public to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time. We will update the story once we learn more.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
