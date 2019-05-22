Police investigating wanted party in Fountain

FOUNTAIN – At approximately 3:30 p.m., the Fountain Police Department released information that officers are looking for a wanted party in the 500 block of Windsor Ln.
The department is asking the public to avoid the area.
No further information has been released at this time. We will update the story once we learn more.
Any new information will only be released from the Public Safety Information Officer when, and if, it is appropriate. pic.twitter.com/LCH5KLMkkN
— City of Fountain, CO (@cityoffountain) May 22, 2019