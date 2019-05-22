Camping World defiant after North Carolina city asks dealer to take down giant American flag

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WCNC/NBC News) – A massive American flag is at the center of a dispute between city officials in Statesville, North Carolina and the Camping World retail chain.

Camping World posted to Facebook Saturday claiming the city filed a lawsuit against them and is fining them $50/a day dating back to October 2018, which totals more than $10,000.

City officials say the issue has nothing to do with patriotism. Rather, they say the size of the flag goes against the permit agreement between Camping World and the council for a “40×25-foot” flag. The flag currently measures 40×80 feet. According to the city, it also violates a city-wide ordinance.

The 40 by 80-foot flag can be seen from Interstate 77 as you enter the city.

