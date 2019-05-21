Second whale found dead this month in Alaska

ANCHORAGE (KTUU/NBC NEWS) – A second gray whale has been found dead, making it the third whale found in just a few weeks in Alaska. This time the carcass was found near Cordova.

Earlier this morning, another gray whale was found dead in Turnagain Arm. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has been monitoring that whale’s location. That whale reportedly washed up near Portage Monday night.

A juvenile humpback was found dead on April 30, after stranding itself twice in Turnagain Arm.

According to a press release from NOAA, an authorized team of marine mammal biologist performed a necropsy of the young adult female whale beached in the Copper Rive Delta on Sunday.

Although the necropsy did not immediately reveal a cause of death, it did provide scientists with the opportunity to collect samples to determine if the whale was exposed to harmful algal blooms or other illness.

At least 60 gray whales have been reported stranded dead along the west coast, during their spring migration from Mexico to Alaska. Of those necropsied, many were found to be skinny and malnourished.

