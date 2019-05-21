Mom shares story, warning signs of daughter’s murder-suicide

COLORADO SPRINGS – Charla Coleman says it was “completely out of character” when her 19-year-old daughter suddenly picked up and moved to Rocky Ford with a man she had practically just met. Less than 6 months after meeting her eventual fiancé online, Jackie Coleman was dead. So was her fiancé. Murder-suicide.

Jackie Coleman died May 14 inside a locked mobile home at a Rocky Ford trailer park along with Austin Gaus, 23. “He met her through Tinder, a dating site, at the end of November,” Charla said. “Four days later after meeting, she moved in with him.” Charla says that was the first of many signs that Jackie had quickly fallen into a controlling relationship.

“She wasn’t allowed to have her own phone,” Charla said. “I had bought her a brand-new phone for Christmas. He destroyed it. I asked, ‘What happened to your phone, Jackie?’ She looked at me and said, ‘I’m not allowed to have a phone, mom.” Charla says Gaus would only let Jackie use his phone, and usually only via speakerphone. Eventually, they combined their individual Facebook profiles into one. “The whole relationship was really very tumultuous.”

Charla says Gaus wouldn’t let Jackie go anywhere alone and required her to be with him whenever he went somewhere. Eventually, the couple moved to Rocky Ford, ostensibly to get away from Jackie’s family in Colorado Springs, with additional plans to move even further away to Walsenburg, according to Charla. “(Gaus) had even told my oldest son on the phone that his intention was that we would not have any contact with her whatsoever,” Charla said.

Fighting was commonplace between the two, Charla said. According to her, Gaus had threatened suicide during vacation to San Pedro Island in Texas and threatened to leave Jackie behind. The fighting escalated once again the afternoon of May 14. Charla says Jackie called her during the fight, and Charla’s oldest son was looped in to a conference call. “I said, ‘Jackie?’ And she said, ‘Momma, I can’t keep going through this. He’s threatening to kill me, he’s threatening to kill himself. I have got to get out of here, Momma,'” Charla said. “And I said, ‘Okay, I’ll bring you home.'”

The plan was to call a Lyft rideshare to pick Jackie up and take her to either the Rocky Ford police or fire station, or Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta, then Charla would drive from Colorado Springs to pick her up.

“Before I got to explain to her how I was going to order the Lyft, with her on the phone with me, I heard her scream, I heard three gunshots, and then the phone just went silent,” Charla said. “And then I heard two more gunshots.”

Charla called Rocky Ford police immediately. She had their number ready just in case. Officers responded and found a locked mobile home with no movement inside. Charla granted officers permission to break in.

It took about an hour and 40 minutes for Charla to arrive in Rocky Ford. After getting no answers at the police station, she drove to the mobile home park to find officers investigating a crime scene. She spoke with a female officer on-scene.

“I just said, ‘Is my daughter okay?’ And she said, ‘The coroner will be speaking with you in a moment,'” Charla said. “And I said, ‘Is my daughter okay?’ And she just shook her head and said, ‘I’m sorry to tell you that your daughter is deceased.'”

“When officers entered the residence, they found a male and a female had been deceased,” said Rocky Ford Police Chief Angelo Griego. “As of right now, we’re investigating it as a murder-suicide.”

A coroner’s report has not yet been released in the shooting, but Charla says she was told her daughter was shot five times.

Charla says she hopes by going public with her story, other people may be able to recognize warning signs of a potentially lethal toxic relationship. “Don’t let anybody disconnect you from your relationships, your long-term, your rock-solid relationships.” Charla sadi. “If somebody comes along and is trying to come in between that, it’s a big red flag. It’s a huge red flag.”

For domestic violence resources in Colorado Springs, contact TESSA. For victim assistance in Pueblo, contact ACOVA. For domestic violence resources in Rocky Ford and throughout the Lower Arkansas Valley, contact the Arkansas Valley Resource Center.