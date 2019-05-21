Loaded gun, knives found in Florida teacher’s backpack

WFLA/NBC NEWS – A Florida elementary school teacher was arrested Monday after deputies found a loaded gun and two knives in a backpack she was carrying at Seminole’s Starkey Elementary School.

According to the school district, 49-year-old Betty Soto was acting suspicious Monday morning, carrying her backpack everywhere she went, guarding it closely.

The principal noticed the “strange” behavior and notified the authorities.

Police officers with Pinellas County Schools and deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrived on campus after being alerted by the principal. Law enforcement officers say they interviewed Soto and found the weapons in her backpack.

Deputies say they found a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, a six-inch fighting knife and a two-inch finger knife.

Soto was angry, defiant and unwilling to answer questions as she left jail after posting bond.

When asked “Why would you bring a loaded gun and two knives to school?” Soto answered “Ask Desantis. Ask your governor.”

School leaders says they will investigate Soto’s Facebook page, including a post shared publicly that reads, in part, “Are you surprised I’m a revolutionary? You should have seen it coming. Hate that I was on my way to the plantation, but I had to free some minds.”

The school district says Soto will no return to Starkey Elementary this year.

