LIVE BLOG: Heavy snow hits parts of southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS – Much of El Paso County and Teller County are experiencing a rare significant late-May snowstorm Tuesday morning.

Between road conditions and tree damage, this storm is dangerous. We’ll post a continuous list of information and updates throughout the morning in this story.

RELATED: Weather closures and delays: May 21, 2019

5 a.m.

I-25 is slushy and snow-covered north of the Garden of the Gods exit in Colorado Springs. South of there, conditions are wet.

The I-25 gap is in better shape than the north side of Colorado Springs, which is still experiencing heavy snow.

5:35 a.m.

News5’s Shayla Girardin is reporting better traffic flow on I-25 from her vantage point at the Baptist and I-25. Side streets in Colorado Springs remain hazardous while the snow continues to fall.

4:54 a.m.

The wet and heavy snow is weighing down tree branches, causing some to break. Be cautious while walking or driving. It’s also smart to move cars that are parked under trees to covered or open areas.

4:30 a.m.

News5’s Shayla Girardin says conditions are hazardous in the Monument area. She saw slick conditions on I-25 on the north side of Colorado Springs while she drove to the Baptist Road exit.

Cars off the road all across town! This is a look at conditions right off of Baptist. Slick and slow conditions this A.M. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/XQcL9h0y0U — Shayla Girardin (@shaylagthatsme) May 21, 2019

3:30 a.m.

El Paso County government officials are asking drivers to stay off the roads due to potentially dangerous conditions. Plow crews are reporting up to 8 inches of wet and heavy snow on some roads in areas of the county. Crews are currently focusing on priority one routes.

3 a.m.

A very strong snow band developed over El Paso County overnight and it’s still dropping significant snow over Colorado Springs at this time. Roads are snow-covered.