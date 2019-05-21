Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work

CARROLL COUNTY, GEORGIA (WXIA) – Students at Sand Hill Elementary in Carroll County, Georgia surprised their 83-year-old custodian with a send-off fit for a king Friday.

That was John Lockett’s last day on the job, after working for the Carroll County School System for more than a decade.

Lockett was told to be at the school before the last bell rang, and had no idea that a line of students and teachers were waiting to thank him for a job well done. They draped him in a cape and gave him a crown – all in celebration of “Mr. John Day”.

“The school is definitely a family to me,” said Lockett. “I love everyone of those teachers.”

The teachers and the students love him too, and hope he enjoys spending more time with his grandchildren during his retirement.

Read more: https://on.11alive.com/2Hy6XFL

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home

Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home

5:17 pm
King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work

5:09 pm
Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned

Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned

4:57 pm
Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home
Covering Colorado

Downed power line cause electrical fire in Colorado Springs home

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work
News

King for a day: kids surprise custodian on his final day at work

Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned
Covering Colorado

Grab the swimsuit, YMCA pools to open as planned

Scroll to top
Skip to content