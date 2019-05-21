Semi crash in Monument could tangle I-25 traffic for hours

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado State Patrol and crews from CDOT are working to move an accident involving a semi blocking the lanes of northbound I-25 at the Monument exit. They’ve been diverting traffic over to the right side of the highway and that keeping the drive slow from well before Baptist Rd.

The Colorado State Patrol and CDOT tell News5 that they are working to remove the truck, but at this time, they can’t say just how long the lanes are going to be blocked. The accident sits at the beginning of the GAP project that’s underway. The accident may have caused damage to the work zone barrier and that will have to be repaired as well. If you absolutely have to take I-25 north, expect lengthy delays. You can also use Highway 83 as an alternate route in you’re headed up towards the Denver Metro area, though that drive is considerably longer than using I-25.

