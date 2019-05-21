Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Gross! Survey reveals disgusting facts about what adults do in swimming pools

DETROIT (WDIV) – A new survey finds 40 percent of adults admit they’ve gone to the bathroom in a swimming pool, but that’s not the worst information uncovered.

Americans will soon head to the pool as Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer swimming season, but the survey finds that many knowingly contribute to making pools dirty, a practice that can lead to bad pool chemistry for everyone in the water.

The survey found that more than half of Americans reported using a swimming pool as a substitute for showering or using the pool to rinse off after exercise or yard work.

Worse still, 24 percent of Americans said they would go in a swimming pool within one hour of having diarrhea, and 48 percent reported they never shower before swimming.

Experts say chlorine is a chemical, but it’s not magic and it doesn’t kill everything, especially not instantly. Showering is important before when the dirt sweat, personal care products and other things react with chlorine, there’s less chlorine available to kill germs.

What most Americans don’t know is that pool chemistry can be impacted by personal care items such as makeup and deodorant, according to the survey.

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
