Former White House Counsel McGhan ignores subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn is a no-show at a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee, defying a subpoena for his testimony.

President Donald Trump directed McGahn to ignore the committee’s subpoena to testify on Tuesday. A lawyer for McGahn said he would follow the president’s directive.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says the House will hold President Donald Trump accountable “one way or the other.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said the committee will vote to hold McGahn in contempt of Congress if he did not testify. It is one of several actions against current and former members of the administration as Trump has said he will fight “all of the subpoenas.”

McGahn was a key witness in the investigation of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, says Democrats are “trying desperately to make something out of nothing.”

Collins called the session a “circus” and said Democrats preferred a public “fight over fact-finding.”

The committee voted to adjourn the hearing immediately after Collins’ remarks.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)