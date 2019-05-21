Fallen branches close parks and cemeteries

COLORADO SPRINGS – The heavy, wet snow that fell across the Pikes Peak Region Monday night has damaged tree branches which fell on roads and public right of ways prompting the City of Colorado Springs to temporarily close multiple parks and cemeteries.



Employees in the City Forestry Department are working to identify and prioritize their response the down and damaged trees city-wide. City officials are asking for patience as crews respond to all of the requests for service as it may take several weeks.

Residents are encouraged to use the following online form to submit reports of downed trees.

https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/af63ba588ea34c6396ee3cf2be0a6a7f

You can also report tree issues in the City of Colorado Springs by calling 719-385-5942. For downed trees and branches that are blocking roadways, please contact the Colorado Springs Public Works Department at 179-385-7623.