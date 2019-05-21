Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado car dealer takes measure to protect form severe weather

COLORADO SPRINGS – Larry H. Miller car dealerships are taking severe weather seriously.

The company is installing protective canopies at all 13 of its stores in Colorado, starting with the two stores in Colorado Springs.

The durable covers will protect vehicles from the elements and the company says the scale of recent storms and rising insurance rates justify the cost.

“I think it’s the beginning of what will probably be a continuing wave,” said General Manager Bill Stahelin. “It’s an investment in the facility of course, but it absolutely is going to protect the inventory and reduce the amount of damage.”

The company also said that customers appreciate the effort. They hope to have the project complete by the end of June.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler Dumas

Digital Content Producer
