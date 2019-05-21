Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Caught On Cam: Train Vs. Sheriff’s SUV

(KWES/NBC News) A Texas sheriff’s deputy is lucky to be alive and even though he appeared to be shaken up, he isn’t seriously injured after his SUV was hit by a train Tuesday.

A dashboard camera in a nearby vehicle captured the collision. It shows two Midland County Sheriff’s Office SUVs waiting at an unguarded crossing as a freight train passes to the left.

The lead vehicle, with lights and siren on, moves onto the tracks as soon as the train clears…only to be hit by a second train approaching from the left, originally obscured by the first train.

Witnesses say the deputy exited the vehicle after the collision and was walking around at the scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

