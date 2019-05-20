Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Women’s clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores

NEW YORK (AP) – Dressbarn, the women’s clothing chain that’s been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores.

The company’s chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an “acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment.”

Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.

The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.

After the news was announced Monday, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6% to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50% so far this year.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

5/20/2019 5:09:44 PM (GMT -6:00)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

7:25 pm
Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

7:04 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow
News

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

Scroll to top
Skip to content