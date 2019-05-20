Whole Foods to eliminate disposable plastic straws

NBC – Whole Foods says they are planning to eliminate disposable plastic straws from its stores in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom this summer. The company, which is owned by Amazon, is believed to be the first national grocery store chain to make the change.

By July, plastic straws will be removed from The Allegro Coffee Bars, juice bars and cafes inside Whole Foods markets. Customers will be offered paper straws with frozen drinks or upon request, however, plastic straws will still be available to customers with disabilities.

Whole Foods has also switched to smaller plastic produce bags and will soon use bags for rotisserie chicken instead of hard plastic containers. They say these initiatives are expected to reduce an estimated 800,000 thousand pounds of plastic per year.