Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

COLORADO SPRINGS – For the past two years, the number of traffic fatalities in El Paso County topped all other counties in the state. The 19 deadly crashes on local roads thus far in 2019 continues this trend.

To improve safety on county roads and highways, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced a Targeted Traffic Enforcement Initiative earlier this month. Their goal to encourage drivers to slow down, pay attention and not get behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs.

“Slow down. Speeding kills,” said spokesperson Jacqueline Kirby. “We have seen it over and over, and the idea of promoting where we’re doing that targeted enforcement is that we will get voluntary compliance.”

The Traffic Enforcement Unit is a team of six deputies led by a sergeant who will strictly focus on combating bad driving in all forms. Their presence more than doubles the number of patrols available in the county to arrest drunk or impaired drivers.

The latest statistics show those DUI arrests are up substantially. As a participant in the State of Colorado’s High Visibility Enforcement Grant, the Sheriff’s Office tracks DUI arrests in 12-month intervals from April through March. There were 360 arrests in the 2017-2018 reporting period. Those numbers nearly doubled to 604 arrests in the 2018-1019 reporting period.

After reviewing the data, deputies reported seeing the largest increase in DUI arrests from marijuana and drug-impaired drivers.

“People don’t think that would impair their driving but it does,” Kirby said. “Just as alcohol does and alcohol is legal, marijuana is legal, it can still impair you driving as well.”

The sheriff’s office won’t have to reduce traffic fatalities alone. Several other local police departments are part of the High Visibility Enforcement Grants and Kirby believes our local law enforcement agencies can tackle this problem together.

“We can absolutely do a better job and we need to do a better job,” Kirby said. “We are becoming not a safe place to drive and we need to change that.”