Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Several schools closed in Oklahoma due to severe weather


OKLAHOMA CITY – Severe weather in Oklahoma is forcing multiple school closures across the state. Tulsa Public schools tweeted “based on the severity of the current forecast, we are closing all school in our district.”  Several school districts in the Oklahoma City metro are closed, including Moore, where six years ago a major tornado ravaged the city.

On May 20, 2013, a massive EF-5 tornado, the most destructive on the Fujita scale, ripped through Moore leaving a trail of destruction. 24 lives were lost, including 9 children, who died while trying to take shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary.

The Central and Southern Plains were battered by thunderstorms and hail over the weekend. 52 tornadoes were reported across seven states just over the past three days.

Forecasts call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph in Oklahoma. A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for West Texas and other areas.

The National Weather Service said the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

(CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this story)

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic

Jovana Simic is a morning producer at KOAA News 5.
More News
CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20

CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20

12:38 pm
Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night

Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night

12:06 pm
Several schools closed in Oklahoma due to severe weather

Several schools closed in Oklahoma due to severe weather

11:48 am
CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20
Covering Colorado

CDOT kicking off Click It or Ticket campaign May 20

Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night
Covering Colorado

Monument Board of Trustees to vote on 90-day Kratom ban Monday night

Several schools closed in Oklahoma due to severe weather
News

Several schools closed in Oklahoma due to severe weather

Scroll to top
Skip to content