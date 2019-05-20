Several schools closed in Oklahoma due to severe weather



OKLAHOMA CITY – Severe weather in Oklahoma is forcing multiple school closures across the state. Tulsa Public schools tweeted “based on the severity of the current forecast, we are closing all school in our district.” Several school districts in the Oklahoma City metro are closed, including Moore, where six years ago a major tornado ravaged the city.

On May 20, 2013, a massive EF-5 tornado, the most destructive on the Fujita scale, ripped through Moore leaving a trail of destruction. 24 lives were lost, including 9 children, who died while trying to take shelter at Plaza Towers Elementary.

The Central and Southern Plains were battered by thunderstorms and hail over the weekend. 52 tornadoes were reported across seven states just over the past three days.

Forecasts call for hail and wind gusts of up to 80 mph in Oklahoma. A flood watch is in effect for the greater Oklahoma City region. Strong winds and hail also are forecast for West Texas and other areas.

The National Weather Service said the storm system will move later Monday into western Arkansas. The threat of severe weather will continue into Tuesday.

(CNN and the Associated Press contributed to this story)