News 5 Investigates: Apartment Application Fees

COLORADO SPRINGS- It can be difficult to find an apartment in Colorado Springs. The experts will tell you the market is tight. The latest survey shows there’s only a 5% vacancy rate with roughly 2,000 apartments available. It’s allowing apartment owners to charge application fees and take money from people who don’t qualify and may never even get a call back.

“Everywhere you turn there are apartment buildings, so you think there is a place for everybody and that’s not the case,” said Colorado Springs resident Holly Swanson.

We first met Swanson after she paid $500 to submit an application for an apartment. The fee was described to her as earnest money and was collected up front in order to be considered as a future tenant. This doesn’t include the application fee that would follow. She says this is a prime example of the challenges people face to secure an apartment in Colorado Springs, especially those with lower incomes.

“Not only are there not enough apartments, low income apartments, low rent apartments, but to acquire those apartment requires money up front that you may or may not have,” said Swanson.

Swanson, herself isn’t homeless. However, she volunteers her time at the Springs Rescue Mission and has helped countless homeless people apply for housing. She says low income apartment offices will gladly take the application and the fees involved.

“We’ve already paid that $50,$60,$40 and then we’re told oh sorry didn’t I tell you? You needed to make two times the money in order to live here. Well, there you go. They’ll shake your hand and tell you thanks for coming,” said Swanson.

Up to this point, apartments didn’t have to explain what the fees are for, or refund any money.

“It’s the great apartment mystery,” said Swanson. “It’s a business and if you are in it to make money the people are going to come last,” said Swanson.

Laura Nelson is Executive Director of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.

A person looking for a rental property should always ask for the rental criteria up front. Most people have it listed either on the tour sheet, or the information sheet that they have on each unit,” said Nelson.

But that doesn’t always happen. People are paying money and never seeing the keys to an apartment.

“I could see that that may happen if people were concerned and were just willy-nilly applying anywhere they can. I could see where you could go through quite a bit of money just in background checks,” said Nelson

This problem extends beyond Colorado Springs. State lawmakers came together and recently passed House Bill 1106. Governor Polis signed it into law a few weeks ago creating a set of rules landlords and rental companies must follow when it comes to charging and refunding application fees.

“The transparency is good. I think quality landlords the transparency should have always been there, but you weren’t required to give a receipt for the cost of your background checks,” said Nelson.

Under the new law application fees have to be itemized, showing the money is in-fact being spent on background checks. Nelson says in Colorado Springs renters should expect background checks to be more expensive because they have to be more in-depth.

“Because we have a lot of military they are going to have to run multi-state because you have to charge the same for each resident,” Nelson said.

Even with this new law, Swanson says she’ll be looking to the city to hold apartment management companies accountable.

“We need to find these places at are in the nooks and crannies of the city that are taking advantage of people that can’t afford to keep putting hard earned money toward finding a place to live only to find out they aren’t eligible to live there,” said Swanson.

It’s unclear whether the $500 Swanson paid went toward a deposit for the apartment. An apartment, she ultimately backed out of. Initially the apartment complex refused to refund her money, but after a few phone calls we were able to help Swanson get her $500 dollars back.

The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado tells News 5 right now there are 9,000 new apartments being proposed for the near future in Colorado Springs, but it can take years before they actually break ground. Realistically, the experts believe in the next year or two as many as 3,000 new apartments will be available to lease. The hope is having more options will start making it more competitive and help to ease the pressure on renters