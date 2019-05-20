Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ford to cut 7,000 white-collar jobs as part of restructuring plan

Ford logo
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker’s headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. Workers at two more United Auto Workers locals overwhelmingly rejected changes to their contract with Ford Motor Co. on Thursday Oct. 29, 2009, casting further doubt on whether the deal will be approved.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is almost finished with a major global restructuring and by the time it ends in August the automaker will have shed 7,000 white-collar jobs.

The company said Monday that the plan will save about $600 million per year by eliminating bureaucracy and increasing the number of workers reporting to each manager.

The cut amounts to 10 percent of Ford’s global salaried workforce.

In the U.S. about 2,300 jobs will be cut through buyouts and layoffs. About 1,500 already have happened. About 500 workers will be let go this week.

Associated Press

