Florida man caught on camera nearing 150 mph after stealing police cruiser

(WESH) Newly released footage shows a man stealing a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s patrol car and then weaving through traffic.

At times, the chase reached nearly 150 miles per hour.

Shane Jensen, 22, is accused of stealing the Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s car on May 2.

It started with a trooper noticing a shirtless man, who appeared to need medical help, on the side of the road.

The trooper talked to him for a few minutes and then went to speak to a road ranger. Suddenly, Jensen saw an opportunity, and jumped for the driver seat.

CLICK HERE to read more.