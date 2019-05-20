Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse eyes state title

DENVER – For the second time in as many years, the Cheyenne Mountain boys lacrosse team is looking to end the season as the state’s top team.

The top-ranked Indians look to defend their title against #7 Golden for the 4A Boys Lacrosse Championship at All-City Stadium in Denver Monday night. The game, which was rescheduled due to field conditions at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, begins at 5 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain has coasted through much of the playoffs. They opened the postseason with a 22-2 win over #16 Holy Family, before a pair of closer wins against #9 Evergreen, 13-6, and #5 Green Mountain, 11-7.

To get to the championship, Golden upset #3 Thompson Valley, 11-7.