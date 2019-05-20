Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

(AP Image)

HOUSTON (AP) – The U.S. government says a 16-year-old Guatemalan died Monday at a Border Patrol station in South Texas. This is the fifth death of a migrant child apprehended by border agents since December.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that Border Patrol apprehended the teenager in South Texas’ Rio Grande Valley on May 13. The agency says the teenager was found unresponsive Monday morning during a welfare check at the agency’s Weslaco, Texas, station. The teenager’s cause of death is unknown.

The agency did not say why the teenager had been detained for a week, but said he was “due for placement” in a facility for youth operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

A 2-year-old child died last week after he and his mother were detained by the Border Patrol. The agency says it took the child to the hospital the same day the mother reported he was sick, and he was hospitalized for several weeks.

On April 30, a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died after officials at an HHS detention facility noticed that he was sick. He was hospitalized in intensive care for several days before his death.

After the deaths of two children, ages 7 and 8 in December, The Department of Homeland Security ordered medical checks of all children in its custody and expanded medical screenings.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Trinidad, CBI to investigate

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Trinidad, CBI to investigate

1:44 pm
5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

1:10 pm
Man sentenced to eight years in prison as part of scam at Fountain mobile home park

Man sentenced to eight years in prison as part of scam at Fountain mobile home park

1:09 pm
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Trinidad, CBI to investigate
Covering Colorado

Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Trinidad, CBI to investigate

5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol
News

5th migrant child dies after detention by Border Patrol

Man sentenced to eight years in prison as part of scam at Fountain mobile home park
Covering Colorado

Man sentenced to eight years in prison as part of scam at Fountain mobile home park

Scroll to top
Skip to content