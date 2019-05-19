A Cool & Complicated Forecast

Tonight’s Forecast:

Continued cloudy tonight with breezy conditions at times. Lows won’t be as cold as temperatures fall back to the lower 40s. Overnight, strong thunderstorms will develop over the panhandle of Oklahoma and some could squeak into Baca county during the early morning hours.

Monday morning will continue with generally overcast conditions. By lunchtime, thunderstorms will develop along a frontal boundary draped diagonally across the SE corner of Colorado. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the Eastern Plains along this boundary. Storms will push to the north where they will decrease in intensity north of the Palmer Divide and turn to general rain showers. Highs on Monday will top off in the upper 50s for the Springs, 60s for Pueblo, with a contrast of 40s to 70s on the Eastern Plains depending on the position of the frontal boundary.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 58; Low – 42. Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms and evening rain showers.

PUEBLO: High – 67; Low – 47. Cloudy with evening rain showers.

CANON CITY: High – 62; Low – 45. Cloudy with evening rain showers.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 49; Low – 35. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect until TUESDAY MORNING** Cloudy with scattered rain showers, changing over to snow late.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms and evening rain showers.

PLAINS: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Cloudy with afternoon thunderstorms and evening rain showers.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 40s. Cloudy with evening rain showers.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR TELLER COUNTY THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING **

Monday night will bring another influx of moisture, and thus another round of rain showers for the lower elevations and snow showers for the mountains. Teller County and Woodland Park can expect 2-4″ of new snow by Tuesday morning. Monument and the Palmer Divide might see a dusting while northern Colorado Springs could see a few flakes on grassy surfaces. This storm system is tricky as there is a battle once again between warm, Pacific air and cool, Canadian air. By Tuesday afternoon, the storm will exit the state and we will see clearing skies.

Wednesday through Friday will bring the sun back, but keep us below normal. It won’t be until next weekend when we will break out into above normal afternoon high temperatures.