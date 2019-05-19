A Cloudy and Cool Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

There is a frost advisory in effect for Northern El Paso County until 9AM this morning. Our Sunday will start off mostly clear, but quickly become mostly cloudy. Breezy south winds won’t do much to warm us up underneath thick cloud cover, but it will be warmer than Saturday, still below normal though. Highs in the mid 60s with winds from 15-30 mph.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High – 64; Low – 37. Increasing clouds, breezy with isolated sprinkles.

PUEBLO: High – 79; Low – 46. Becoming mostly cloudy, windy and mild.

CANON CITY: High – 77; Low – 47. Mostly cloudy, breezy with isolated sprinkles.

WOODLAND PARK: High – 62; Low – 39. Mostly cloudy, windy with isolated rain showers.

TRI-LAKES: High – 50s; Low – 30s. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

PLAINS: High – 70s; Low – 40s. Partly cloudy and windy.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High – 60s; Low – 30s. Increasing clouds and breezy.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK:

Monday is where things start to get tricky…Another powerful area of low pressure enters the 4-corners area and drives in pacific moisture. Scattered rain showers Monday night and Tuesday are likely, but as the temperatures drops Monday night, the rain/snow line lowers in elevation. Northern Colorado Springs could see a light dusting with increasing values into Monument and Woodland Park. This shouldn’t effect roadways since we’ve been so warm, but it will make things a little tricky to navigate come Tuesday morning in your vehicles. We’ll keep tracking this storm and bring you the latest updates as it gets closer.

Once the storm exits on Tuesday night, we’ll be entrenched in a cool period with stagnant temperatures hovering just below seasonal norms. It won’t be until next weekend where we finally break free and jump back to above normal temperatures with highs in the 70s.