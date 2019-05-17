Rep’s ‘consensual rape’ comment sparks controversy as Missouri House passes abortion bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri state lawmaker was met with hisses when he used the phrase “consensual rape” during a highly charged House debate on a bill that would ban abortions at eight weeks, including in cases of rape and incest.

Republican Rep. Barry Hovis, of Cape Girardeau, said in the chamber Friday that most of the sexual assaults he handled before retiring from law enforcement weren’t strangers “jumping out of the bushes” but instead “date rapes or consensual rapes.”

Abortion-rights supporters who attended the debate hissed in response.

St. Louis-area Democratic Rep. Raychel Proudie later assured the House that “there is no such thing as consensual rape.”

Hovis’ office hasn’t returned a message seeking comment.

Lawmakers passed the bill 110-44. The legislation now goes to Parson, a Republican, who is expected to sign it into law.

Dozens of abortion-rights supporters were told to leave the House visitors’ galleries Friday after interrupting debate with chants of “when you lie, people die” and “women’s rights are human rights.”

They then marched through the halls, stopping to chant outside Gov. Mike Parson’s office before circling around the House chamber.

They chanted “Vote no, now” as the Republican-led House was passing the legislation, then switched to chants of “shame, shame, shame.”

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia also approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

