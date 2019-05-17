Annual Peace Officer Memorial Service takes place today

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs community is coming together to honor our fallen officers at the annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officer Memorial Service. The tribute will take place at Memorial Park.

Over 30 names are included on the wall, including the latest fallen officer El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick, all of them paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe.

On average in the U.S., one officer is killed in the line of duty every 57 hours and more than 21,000 have paid the ultimate price.

Today’s ceremony will remember our local heroes. Various law enforcement from across the Pikes Peak Region and Colorado will all gather this morning to honor their fallen comrades.

“This is family. Whenever someone loses a family member, it’s very much the same when we lose a member of law enforcement,” explained CSPD Lt. James Sokolik.

“Really what we’re doing is we’re honoring the fallen Officers who’ve given their lives in service here in the Pikes Peak Region,” continued Lt. Sokolik.

It took thirteen years to complete the memorial, which was just unveiled last year. Over $1 million had to be raised through fundraising efforts and donations.

The ceremony takes place at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. It will also be streamed here.